Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,436 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $126.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,663. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

