Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 7,640 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,138,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 550,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

HII stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

