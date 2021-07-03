Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 38,124 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,124 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Koninklijke Philips worth $57,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 383,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,676,000 after purchasing an additional 355,382 shares during the period. 7.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. 1,226,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.96. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

