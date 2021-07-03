Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 3,984 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $29,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $156.88. The stock had a trading volume of 397,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.76 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

