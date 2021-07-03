Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.38

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 11530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1669 dividend. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.