Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$61.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$554,200.00.

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded down C$1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$53.05. The company had a trading volume of 132,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,669. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.71. The stock has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 84.21. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$29.00 and a 12 month high of C$62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

