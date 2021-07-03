Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$121.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC set a C$146.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.85.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$131.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$132.49. The firm has a market cap of C$93.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$119.05 and a 12-month high of C$149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

