Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAGY opened at $2.21 on Friday. Capita has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40.
About Capita
Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.