Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $34,007,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 302,911 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $6,870,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 465,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 213,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,547,000 after acquiring an additional 174,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE:VSH opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.43. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

