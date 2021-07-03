Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 21,337 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.70 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

