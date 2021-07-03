Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,795 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after buying an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 227,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $33,871,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 344,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.59 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

