Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.08% of NeoPhotonics worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $151,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,212. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NPTN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.