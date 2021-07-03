Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CPRI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.04.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Capri by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

