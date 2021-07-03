Carbon Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $2.35 million and $100,618.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0932 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00139603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00169359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,395.93 or 0.99495124 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,197,263 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

