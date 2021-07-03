Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Cardax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity.

