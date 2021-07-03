Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Lifted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 328.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

CAH stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

