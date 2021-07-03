Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.40 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CEC1. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.28 ($6.22).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

CEC1 stock opened at €4.72 ($5.55) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.