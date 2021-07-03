Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post $238.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.00 million and the highest is $239.85 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $192.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.21.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.88. 320,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -444.91 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

