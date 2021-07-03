CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Shares of GIB opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.10.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.