Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Up 72.6% in June

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,925,900 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the May 31st total of 1,695,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

CWBHF stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

