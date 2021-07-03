Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 95.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292,114 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.19. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

