CheesecakeSwap Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,720.00 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $441,405.06 and approximately $14,720.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00140236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00169630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.00 or 0.99989647 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.