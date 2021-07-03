Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Up 40.2% in June

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CIM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIM. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

