Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Up 40.2% in June

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of CIM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.99.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CIM. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
