China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.39. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

