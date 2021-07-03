China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CEA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. 22,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.19. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

