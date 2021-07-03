China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.35. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 12,759 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Green Agriculture by 85.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

