China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.35. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 12,759 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Green Agriculture by 85.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

