China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 46,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 487,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get China HGS Real Estate alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $2.06 on Friday. China HGS Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.27.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.