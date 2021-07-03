Chromia Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, Chromia has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $61.07 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.58 or 0.00757973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00080918 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

