CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,532 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,959 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,407 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 242,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $85.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 857.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

