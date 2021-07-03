CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

