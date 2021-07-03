CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,182 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Qorvo by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

