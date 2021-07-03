CIBC Raises Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$7.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CJREF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.66%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

