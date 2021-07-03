CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$131.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCA. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$130.38.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$121.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$89.90 and a 52-week high of C$132.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$634.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total value of C$191,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,568.75. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at C$11,359,449. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

