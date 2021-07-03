Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 263.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

CBB opened at $15.42 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

