Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $90.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 472,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 110,864 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,227 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.