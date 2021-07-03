Citadel Price Reaches $0.0055 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 83.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Citadel has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. Citadel has a market cap of $60,712.72 and approximately $619.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

