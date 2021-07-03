Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,551 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 407,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

