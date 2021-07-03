Citigroup Inc. Acquires 17,244 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after acquiring an additional 73,280 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,750,000 after buying an additional 1,271,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after buying an additional 144,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after buying an additional 47,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 261,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

