Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 3,183.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.65% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.65 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $583.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.