Citigroup Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 764.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,599,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,911,000 after acquiring an additional 184,578 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,079,000 after acquiring an additional 117,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 529,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 220,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.44.

