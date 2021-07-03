Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.08. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is -32.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.