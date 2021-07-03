Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Sells $109,535.25 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arlen Shenkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.97.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

