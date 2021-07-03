Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $592,439.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,396,183.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,759. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $118.93 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.97.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

