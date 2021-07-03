Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

FARO opened at $78.33 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

