Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 308 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

