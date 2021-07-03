Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $80.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.42.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

