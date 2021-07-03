Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

