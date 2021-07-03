CloakCoin Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $15,329.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000988 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00040760 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00033776 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,664,183 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

