CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Acquires Shares of 11,000 Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLII. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLII stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,727. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Profile

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the electric vehicle charging business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

