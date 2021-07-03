CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Takes $4.96 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,000. KLA accounts for 0.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.91. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

